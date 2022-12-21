Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 166.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 1.6 %

ENB opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.