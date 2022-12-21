Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 151.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 897,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THOR Industries Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

THO stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.44. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

