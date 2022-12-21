Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $560,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.