Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

