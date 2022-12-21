Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

