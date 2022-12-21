Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,184 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

