Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.3 %

RBC Bearings Company Profile

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $207.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.79. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.