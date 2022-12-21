Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after buying an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $386.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $667.64. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.37, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.23.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.