Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 576.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after buying an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 208.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after buying an additional 286,841 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 168.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 294,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after buying an additional 185,011 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $20,325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,237,000 after buying an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

