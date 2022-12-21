Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average of $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

