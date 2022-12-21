Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $31,718,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($77.66) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.2 %

BUD stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.