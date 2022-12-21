Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,617,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,714,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EVTC. TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE EVTC opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

