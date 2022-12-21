Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,448,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of VLO opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

