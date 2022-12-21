Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 in the last ninety days. 9.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

