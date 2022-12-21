Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $487,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,724,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,278,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,416,498 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.