Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.71.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

