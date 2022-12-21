Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,510 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 956.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 381,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $5,861,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

GMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.12.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

