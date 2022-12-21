Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITW opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

