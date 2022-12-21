Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 6,201 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($40.43) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($17.45) to €16.10 ($17.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

PHG opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.