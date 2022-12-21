Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 654 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $328.38 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.62.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.