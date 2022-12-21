Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 655 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

