Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.96. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

