Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVOG opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day moving average is $170.56. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $152.79 and a 12-month high of $212.71.

