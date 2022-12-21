Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

