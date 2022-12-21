Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $69,382,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.