Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 68,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 107,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

