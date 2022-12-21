Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 3,773 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,813 shares of company stock worth $8,906,316. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

