Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 968 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average of $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

