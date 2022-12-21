Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

