Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 50.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,505,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,203,000 after acquiring an additional 406,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 52,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

