Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.65

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €126.65 ($134.73) and traded as high as €132.18 ($140.62). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €131.96 ($140.38), with a volume of 748,824 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. Barclays set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($212.77) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of €134.13 and a 200-day moving average of €126.65.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

