SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Shares Down 1%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 134,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,382,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.57% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
About SciSparc
SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.
