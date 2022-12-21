Scotiabank Trims Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Target Price to C$13.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPXGF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Cineplex Price Performance

CPXGF stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

