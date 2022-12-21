Scotiabank Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

NYSE:TD opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

