Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

