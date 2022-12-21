Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 2,293 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,388.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,229.8% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

