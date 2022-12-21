Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 470 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $869.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $84.33 and a one year high of $172.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

