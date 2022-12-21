Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.53

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.53 and traded as high as $62.00. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 52,773 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $463.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $439.84 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Seneca Foods by 2,368.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 4,672.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

