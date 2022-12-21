SentinelOne (S) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2022 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $17.00.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $22.00.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $35.00.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $20.00.

12/1/2022 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2022 – SentinelOne was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

11/23/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $38.00 to $25.00.

11/22/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

Get SentinelOne Inc alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,558 shares of company stock worth $13,039,871. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 133,127 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 125,495 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.