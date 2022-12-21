Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.60 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 45.13 ($0.55). 166,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 319,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.85 ($0.56).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.23.

Insider Activity at Seraphim Space Investment Trust

In related news, insider Angela Lane purchased 19,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £10,252.32 ($12,454.23).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

