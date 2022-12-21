Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,294,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,317 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 773,471 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,454,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 237,346 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

