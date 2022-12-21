Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Declines By 9.8%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

