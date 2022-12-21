Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Drops By 9.6%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. Cowen raised their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

COHU opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $781,543. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after acquiring an additional 465,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 382,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cohu by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,149,000 after buying an additional 316,685 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 187,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after buying an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

