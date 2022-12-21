Short Interest in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Decreases By 9.5%

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,600 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth about $47,457,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $142.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.44.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.15.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

