Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Declines By 9.7%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Hudson Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.
Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies
Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.