Short Interest in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Declines By 9.4%

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $68,370.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,070.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,979 shares of company stock worth $712,791. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,801 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,100 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

