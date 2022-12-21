Short Interest in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Declines By 9.9%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MBIA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MBI shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MBIA Stock Performance

About MBIA

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $686.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.25. MBIA has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78.

(Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

