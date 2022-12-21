Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Trading Down 4.4 %

SHL opened at €45.27 ($48.16) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €48.52 and a 200-day moving average of €48.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion and a PE ratio of 28.18. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 52 week high of €67.44 ($71.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89.

Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

