Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Stock Price Down 3%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 9.65 and last traded at 9.65. 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Silex Systems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Silex Systems alerts:

Silex Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.56.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.