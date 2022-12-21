Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

Microsoft stock opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.37 and a 200-day moving average of $253.44.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

